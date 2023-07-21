Some unpublished backgrounds emerge on the next edition of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi

Over the last few hours, an indiscretion has emerged on the net regarding the new edition of Men and Women. In detail, it seems that Maria De Filippi will introduce a great novelty in the next season of the formats broadcast on Canale five. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and Women is one of the most loved and talked about programs in the world of Italian television. Currently the format broadcast on Canale five is paused for the summer season but, starting from September 2023, it will return to keep all your viewers company.

Although the debut of the new edition of the program is still a few months away, preparations are already underway and in particular, in the last few hours, a very interesting indiscretion has emerged. In detail, starting from September 2023, there will be great news for Men and Women.

The news was spread by Amedeo Venza who made it known that Raffaella Mannoia and Maria De Filippi are working on a project recommended by Pier Silvio Berlusconi. These were the words reported by the gossip expert in the note:

The new edition of Men and Women should start on 11 September and a column dedicated to animals is among the new features.

More and more people are abandoning theirs pets on the motorway or they no longer take care of it during the summer holidays. In light of this, Pier Silvio Berlusconi has thought of a project dedicated to the adoption of dogs. Therefore, starting from the next edition of Men and Women there will be one address book specially dedicated to animals.