Numerous complaints and videos have been going viral on social networks since the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, when users began to complain about employees of Cinépolis those who allegedly point to hoard the collectible cups from the movie ‘Barbie’. The live action of the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling opens on July 20 in Mexico and is the phenomenon of summer 2023.

Therefore, many fans have eagerly awaited the premiere of the film of ‘Barbie’, as well as to acquire the collectible merchandise that the Mexican chain of cinemas prepared for this occasion. However, and to the surprise of many, since Wednesday, July 19, users began to report on Twitter that There are no more collectible ‘Barbie’ cups in Cinépolis.

They point to Cinépolis employees to separate them.

That is to say from a day before the premiere the employees of the cinema chain reported that they no longer had the item pink with glitter details. In the videos posted by users, in addition to the claims, the arguments used by the workers of the blue chain can be heard.

The glasses of Barbie from Cinépolis are over; they point to employees/ Photo: Capture Twitter.

“Since last night we were asking and they told us that the sale would start until today. Why don’t they tell us that of the 30 glasses that arrived, only 10 will be available (to the public), because the other 20 “didn’t arrive.”

Other viewers who tried to purchase his collectible at the Cinepolis Real Center comment that even the first person in line would not have been able to get a glass. In Cinépolis Punto Sur they caught that the cinema employee said that there were no glasses, but in one of the stores in the back, a couple of boxes with the product in question can be seen.

In seconds the glasses of Barbie from Cinépolis run out; videos point to employees / Photo: Twitter @betsaRocks

At the Cinépolis Paseo Reforma in Nuevo Laredo, users claimed that the manager had taken a bag with a large number of glasses and even let a person who did not stand in line pass.

They resell the glass up to five times more expensive.

As well as these, many similar claims have been found on Twitter from users who have returned a trend to the film chain. Also of those who are upset question the alleged sections that employees would have made. Added to the above is the fact that in internet article sales pages it is already reselling the glass at a cost five times more expensive.

The ‘Barbie’ collectible glass is already being resold on social networks/Special photo.

Originally, the collectible glass of the Barbie movie from Cinépolis has a cost of 220 Mexican pesos and in networks it is being reselling up to 1200 pesos.

Join our chat and receive more Show News