Skiing Norwegian cross-country sprint team receives shock news: coach gives positive corona test result

The test results of the athletes have been negative.

Cross-country skiing Coach of the Norwegian sprint national team Arild Monsen has given a positive test result in a coronavirus test, less than a week before the national team travels to the Beijing Olympics. The Norwegian Ski Association said this on Monday.

Monsen arrived in Norway on Sunday from a high-pitch camp in Seiser Almi, Italy. Both the Sunday test and the Monday PCR test were positive.

However, the team’s athletes, coaches and other staff have received a negative result.

“It’s clear this is a shock to them,” the head of the Norwegian ski team Espen Bjervig stated the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation To NRK.

“The situation calmed down a bit when we got the test results yesterday [sunnuntaina] and today. Everyone’s results so far have been negative. But this is the biggest fear now. ”

Cross-country skiing at the Beijing Games will begin on February 5th. The day of the personal sprint race is February 8th.