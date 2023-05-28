These are the rumors circulating about the presenter: “She could be removed from the conduct of her programs”

Maria DeFilippi is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter has ended up at the center of the gossip pages for some indiscretions that have emerged regarding her working future. In fact, rumors have stated that the queen of television could be removed from conducting her programs. Let’s find out together in detail what emerged.

Could Maria De Filippi leave the running of her programs in the future? The rumors according to which the managing director of Mediaset Piersilvio Berlusconi he would be working on new projects for Maria De Filippi.

The indiscretion was launched by ‘Libero Quotidiano’ which made it public news with these words:

Maria will once again be at the forefront with her content and who knows if she won’t also get a manager role.

And, continuing, the well-known newspaper then added:

Pier Silvio Berlusconi could therefore offer it an even greater weight within the company, even if this could mean that in the future De Filippi will no longer deal with the condition but with the productions.

According to the numerous rumors, therefore, in the future Maria De Filippi could move away from the conduction of his plans to acquire new positions at Mediaset.

It must be said that at the moment these are rumors that have not been confirmed or denied. Despite this, the rumors in circulation are strengthened by the gossip according to which for some time the presenter has been thinking of taking a break or definitively leaving the management of her programs. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how the issue will evolve.