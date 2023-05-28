The Europa League final is coming up and the match is vital for both Sevilla and AS Roma. The Spaniards have seen that they have a competitive squad and can do important things next season, and José Mourinho’s Roma have prioritized the final over Serie A, where they have chained three straight draws that keep them away from the Champions League positions. To whet your appetite, here are the best Europa League finals:
Inter Milan and Lazio had already played a Europa League final in 1991, this being Inter’s third Europa League trophy in the last decade, and in the 1998 final the result would be similar. A spectacular Inter Milan took the final with goals from Zamorano, Zanetti and Ronaldo.
Alavés was planted in a Europa League final and was about to take it against a great Liverpool. The game had goals of all colors and Alavés tied the game 4-4 in the 88th minute, but a golden goal in extra time gave the English victory.
Porto was ahead on the scoreboard at minute 45′, but by minute 57′ the score was already 2-2 and the game ended up going into extra time. At 115′ Derlei sentenced the match in favor of the Portuguese team.
Spanish final in 2007, Glasgow hosted Espanyol vs Sevilla and the match was extremely even, reaching 1-1 after extra time. Furthermore, both teams scored in extra time and it all ended on penalties, as usual for Sevilla.
Sevilla and Liverpool faced each other in a real match. Sturridge put the English ahead at 35′ but the party did not last long for Liverpool, because Sevilla came out in a rush in the second half and scored three goals without any kind of answer.
