Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Valera, in Trujillo state, a city that in previous years was Chavista, to listen to María Corina Machado, influential opposition leaderwhile making an important announcement.

Faced with the acute economic, social and political crisis that is plaguing this country, Venezuelan citizens have changed their perspective and see in the opposition a possible solution to the uncertainty they face. This is why Machado announced that He will register in the primary elections on October 22 and will also present his presidential candidacy on Friday, June 23.

“I have made the most important decision of my life, and it is the next step for many Venezuelans to achieve the great aspiration of defeating this tyranny. Therefore, from here, from Valera, I announce that I have decided to register in the primary elections“said Machado in Valera.

Also, the opposition leader said: “Here is the next president of Venezuela.”

Machado denounced that the Government of Venezuela has prohibited him from leaving the country and, therefore, from accessing flights within and outside of it, but he assures that this has not prevented him from getting to know his country and seeing up close the realities he is going through.

“I have been prohibited from leaving the country for ten years and for six they have not allowed me to get on a domestic flight. The regime has told private commercial airlines that if they put me on a plane they will take away their license. I travel my country driving my car. I know what is happening. I talk to the police, the military, workers, carriers, housewives. This is rising in an unprecedented way“said the leader.

Last Friday, June 16, the opposition had announced that the primary elections, which will decide which candidate will face Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 elections, they will be carried out in a self-managed manner and will be given from the manual vote, thus ruling out the support of the electoral bodythat is, from the CNE.

“It is necessary for Maduro to understand that both Venezuela, like the Western Hemisphere, will not accept that he denies the option or the electoral commitment of 2024. The world will not accept it. Venezuela, neither. What is happening in my country is great, perhaps it is not obvious, I say it as I am touring the country from end to end”, expressed in his speech.

Likewise, in an interview with Snail Radio, The candidate called on Venezuelans who are in Colombia to participate in the 2024 presidential elections.

“I want to remind all Venezuelans who are in Colombia to please register to be able to vote in the primaries. In my networks are the data of the platform so that almost three million Venezuelans who are in Colombia can vote”, said the candidate in the mentioned program.

He also stated for the program, in connection with his invitation to his compatriots, that: “This requires that the people be heard and that is the importance of the primaries. This cannot be a union imposed, from above, in the leadership of the parties. This has to be decided based on what Venezuelans want inside and outside the country.“.

