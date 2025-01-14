The opposition leader of Venezuela María Corina Machado has assured this Monday that Chavismo’s days in power “are numbered and there are not many”despite the fact that last Friday Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a questioned third consecutive term, which the largest anti-Chavista coalition denounces as the consummation of a “coup d’état.”

“They in the regime know that they are few and that they are isolated, they know that their days in power are numbered and there are not many, that is why they are paranoid and do not sleep (…) knowing that their end is approaching and fearing being sold by any of the people around them,” he said in an audio posted on social networks.

In the opinion of the former deputy, who claims the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia in the presidential elections on July 28, The global democratic left “abandoned” Chavismowho – he recalled – “will never show the records that prove their overwhelming defeat” in those elections.

One by one he has listed the leaders who have recognized the triumph of Edmundo González, including the next president of the United States. “Donald Trump wants them, he’s already warned them what’s coming.”

“We know that this is the most difficult moment because no one sucks their thumb here, we know the risks and we have assumed them, that’s why We are mounted in the ring (quadrilateral), fighting, hitting and receiving punches (blows). with the determination that, if we don’t win in the first or second round, then we will win in the third or fourth, but we will win, because we already have them on the ropes,” he said.

In that sense, Machado has pointed out that, “isolated as they are, they only have to try” to confuse and scare.

Maduro was proclaimed winner of the elections based on results that the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, still has not published a breakdowncontrary to what is established in the schedule approved by the institution for holding these votes.

For its part, the largest opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – claims to have collected 85.18% of the “election records” that prove – it insists – that the winner was its candidate, González Urrutia, documents that Chavismo flagged as fake.