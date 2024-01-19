Ricky Martin returns to Peru after 13 years and will do so to give an unforgettable symphonic concert at the imposing National Stadium. The Puerto Rican artist is already in our country and on his social networks he shares part of his stay and preparations for the night in which he will meet again with his thousands of fans to delight them with their best songs. If you are attending the concert, we will tell you all the details you need to know about it, but if you decided at the last minute, you can still purchase tickets and here we will tell you how.

Ricky Martin concert 2024 Lima: when is it?

The 'Livin la vida loca' singer is already in national territory to offer his long-awaited show at the National Stadium, as part of his 'Ricky Martin symphonic' tour. The appointment with his legion of followers will be the night of this Friday, January 19.

Ricky Martin will sing in Lima. Photo: The Show Poster See also Paramore in Lima LIVE TODAY: admission time, setlist, tickets and recommendations for their concert in San Marcos

Ricky Martin Concert in Peru: where to buy tickets?

It should be noted that tickets are still available in all the locations enabled for the event. Ricky Martin concert in Lima, the sale of tickets even continues at a special price, if you pay with a BBVA card. In addition, Joinnus activated a “flash promo” so they can sell more tickets.

Ricky Martin in Lima: ticket prices. Photo: Joinnus

Enter the Ricky Martin concert section in the Joinnus website

Log in or register on the website

Choose the locations and number of tickets

Follow the steps indicated on the page

Enter payment information

Ready, you can now view your entries on the web virtually.

What will be Ricky Martin's setlist at Lima 2024?