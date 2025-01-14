Ayuso’s PP believes that we have not kissed Aznar enough (with Bad Bunny as an excuse)

The new viral phenomenon comes from the hand of a new Bad Bunny song. The Puerto Rican singer has released an album called ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS POTos’, which millions of people have already heard. The song that gives its name to the album has become famous, thousands of people have used it to share montages of nostalgic photographs on social networks and the Popular Party has become romantic. The popular members of the Community of Madrid and the New Generations of the PP have wanted to get on the trend to remember better times and praise former president José María Aznar, whom, apparently, they would have liked to kiss more.

The fragment of the song—titled by the acronym DtMF—that has gone viral on TikTok goes like this: “I should have taken more photos of when I had you, I should have given you more kisses and hugs the times I could, I hope mine never move away, And if I get drunk today, then help me.” The users of the platform took that part of the audio to make videos—beautiful—in which images of loved ones who have died or those who, for one reason or another, have had to say goodbye appear: parents, grandmothers, friends, dogs.

The phenomenon has led to small personal short films of several seconds to remember with some regret those family members, couples or summers that we have had to say goodbye to and that we did not take advantage of enough. The PP of Madrid and the NNGG, for their part, have wanted to take this reasoning to the political field. It seems that the one they miss the most is José María Aznar, and they publicly explain that we should have valued, hugged and kissed him more.

“You don’t know what you have until you lose it,” say the popular ones. The video consists of a succession of photographs, most of them old and a couple recent, of the former President of the Government. Among them the famous image in which Aznar rests his feet on a table next to former US president George W. Bush, the German Gerhard Schröder and the Frenchman Jacques Chirac. They have also added a photo of Julio Iglesias next to the popular one at a rally. They have put this last one twice.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also appears in the Latin rhythm compilation.