The National Primary Commission (CNP) ratified this Monday the validity of all the candidacies presented for the inmates on October 22.

The decision was made as there were no challenges against any of the 13 candidates for this contest, in which they hope define a standard-bearer to face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections.

The applications closed on June 24 and the period to challenge has already ended.

In a brief statement, the CNP said that “no objections were received against any of the admitted candidacies”.

Thus, the entity ratifies the ex-deputies as candidates Freddy Superlano, María Corina Machado, Carlos Prósperi, Roberto Henríquez, Delsa Solórzano and Tamara Adriánas well as former governors César Pérez Vivas, Andrés Velásquez and Henrique Capriles.

Luis Ratti announced that the TSJ assigned a magistrate to study the possibility of dissolving the CNP. See also War in Ukraine, the effects of sanctions on Russia. The graphs Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

They also remain in the race, without support from the main political organizations, the lawyer Gloria Pinhothe agricultural producer Luis Fariasbusinessman Cesar Almeida and the former electoral director Andres Caleca.

Besides, the CNP kept the space reserved for a candidacy by the Un Nuevo Tiempo partyone of the largest anti-Chavismo formations that promised to announce before July 23, the maximum date allowed, if it will support any of those registered or nominate someone else.

“As of today, the period of substitution and withdrawal of applications with effect on the ballot begins,” added the CNP about the process that will conclude on the 23rd.

The opposition gathered in the Unitary Platform has continued with this process despite the disqualifications issued against some of the candidates and a threat of suspension that advanced this Monday, when its promoter, the presidential candidate Luis Ratti announced that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) assigned a magistrate to study the possibility of dissolving the CNP.

EFE