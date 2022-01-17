If you like picking locks (in games, of course), then this news is for you. Dim Bulb Games he threw Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking on Steam. For those unfamiliar with it, this “game” is partly a digital museum, partly a collection of minigames. You will be able to take a walk in the digital space while playing a variety of burglary minigames from games and series such as Mass Effect, Skyrim And Fallout.

The game anthology is available on Windows PCs, macOS and Linux, and the final version contains dozens of burglary modes seen in many video games. With this version available on Steam, you will also be able to compete in the online leaderboards to see where you stand with your skills.

Museum Of Mechanics: Lockpicking was built by Dim Bulb, aka Johnnemann Nordhagen, who previously created the narrative adventure Where The Water Tastes Like Wine. Nordhagen also previously worked on Fullbright on Gone Home, and prior to that on BioShock 2 at Irrational.

If you are interested in the game and want to see how good you are, you can find it on Steam at a price of 7.37 euros (10% discount).

Source: Kotaku