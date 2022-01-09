Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

María Camila Osorio, bearer of important news

by admin
January 9, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Maria Camila Osorio

Maria Camila Osorio.

Photo:

Bestial Sport Media / William Mora

The Colombian tennis player is getting ready for 2022.

The Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio announced on its social networks that it is ready to face its first great challenge of 2022: the Australian Open, after reporting that he tested positive for covid-19.

A few days ago, Osorio warned that he was in Florida, United States, that he underwent a test to detect the infection and the result was positive.

Recovered and ready to play

It may interest you: (Hard image: This is how Coulibaly collapsed in James’s game)

This Sunday, the Colombian racket announced that it was ready to go to Australia, in its first outing of the year.

“They cannot understand how happy I am, see you in Australia, thank God,” he wrote.

Osorio missed the opportunity to play the Melbourne tournament and then the Adelaide tournament, due to the medical novelty from which, it is understood, is recovered.

You may be interested in: (Interview: ‘We risk staying in history’: Cruz Real)

sports

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#María #Camila #Osorio #bearer #important #news

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Tennis | Judge Rejects Australian Government's Request to Postpone Novak Djokovic's Expulsion Appeal - Legal Experts Warn Visa Decision May Still Stretch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.