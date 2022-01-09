María Camila Osorio, bearer of important news

The Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio announced on its social networks that it is ready to face its first great challenge of 2022: the Australian Open, after reporting that he tested positive for covid-19.

A few days ago, Osorio warned that he was in Florida, United States, that he underwent a test to detect the infection and the result was positive.

Recovered and ready to play

It may interest you: (Hard image: This is how Coulibaly collapsed in James’s game)

This Sunday, the Colombian racket announced that it was ready to go to Australia, in its first outing of the year.

“They cannot understand how happy I am, see you in Australia, thank God,” he wrote.

Osorio missed the opportunity to play the Melbourne tournament and then the Adelaide tournament, due to the medical novelty from which, it is understood, is recovered.

They cannot understand the happiness I have, see you in Australia

🔜Melbourne 🎾 thank goodness🙏🏻 – Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) January 9, 2022

You may be interested in: (Interview: ‘We risk staying in history’: Cruz Real)

sports