María Camila Osorio, bearer of important news

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Maria Camila Osorio.
Bestial Sport Media / William Mora
The Colombian tennis player is getting ready for 2022.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 09, 2022, 07:13 AM
The Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio announced on its social networks that it is ready to face its first great challenge of 2022: the Australian Open, after reporting that he tested positive for covid-19.
A few days ago, Osorio warned that he was in Florida, United States, that he underwent a test to detect the infection and the result was positive.
Recovered and ready to play
It may interest you: (Hard image: This is how Coulibaly collapsed in James’s game)
This Sunday, the Colombian racket announced that it was ready to go to Australia, in its first outing of the year.
“They cannot understand how happy I am, see you in Australia, thank God,” he wrote.
Osorio missed the opportunity to play the Melbourne tournament and then the Adelaide tournament, due to the medical novelty from which, it is understood, is recovered.
They cannot understand the happiness I have, see you in Australia
🔜Melbourne 🎾 thank goodness🙏🏻
– Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) January 9, 2022
You may be interested in: (Interview: ‘We risk staying in history’: Cruz Real)
sports
January 09, 2022, 07:13 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#María #Camila #Osorio #bearer #important #news
Leave a Reply