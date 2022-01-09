Tennis | Judge Rejects Australian Government’s Request to Postpone Novak Djokovic’s Expulsion Appeal – Legal Experts Warn Visa Decision May Still Stretch

The decision to deport the vaccine-critical tennis star will be heard in court on Monday according to the original schedule.

Australian government request to postpone Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovicin the deportation appeal was unsuccessful, according to a British newspaper The Guardian.

Known anti-vaccine, Djokovic, 34, had been allowed to play in the Australian Open due to a medical exception. The decision sparked outrage in Australia, which has quite tight interest rates.

Although the tournament showed a green light to the tennis star, Djokovic was denied entry to Australia when he arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday with the idea of ​​defending his championship.

Australian Minister of the Interior Karen Andrews has told ABC News Djokovic had been issued a visa but had been found by the border authorities to be ineligible for full vaccine protection.

Djokovic, who has spoken out against the vaccine, has avoided commenting directly on whether he has taken the vaccine.

Djokovic’s father Srdjan Djokovic has accused the Australian government of subjecting his son to political attack.

“They’re holding him captive,” Dad said at a news conference in Belgrade on Thursday.

Home Secretary Andrews says there is nothing to stop men from leaving the world if they do not want to pursue the case.

“Mr Djokovic is not imprisoned in Australia, he is free to leave at any time he wishes, and the border authorities will help,” Andrews said.

Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews has said border authorities have ruled that the tennis star does not meet entry requirements.

Tennis star however, is still willing to play in the Australian Open. Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed the Australian federal government’s deportation decision.

The complaint is based on a coronavirus infection received in December.

Djokovic’s lawyers said the Serb was infected on December 16, which they said was a sufficient basis for a medical exemption.

The Australian government has asked for the tennis star trial to be postponed to Wednesday, but the case was judged Anthony Kelly did not accept the request. The processing will therefore start according to the original schedule on Monday morning local time.

According to The Guardian, the government will be able to retry the postponement after Djokovic’s inaugural address, which is Monday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tournament organizers need information on Djokovic’s participation by Tuesday.

The Australian Open will begin on January 17th. Djokovic is the reigning champion of men’s singles. If he gets to play, he will aim for a record 21 grand slam championships.

Novak Djokovic played tennis at the ATP Cup in Australia in January 2020.

Legal experts have warned that Monday’s handling is no guarantee that Djokovic’s visa will be reinstated before the Australian Open begins. The visa may be revoked on new grounds.

Djokovic awaits the case at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, known as the home of asylum seekers. In his complaint, he has also asked for a transfer from his harsh conditions to a hotel in public so he can practice for the tournament.

The local Serb community has demonstrated outside the hotel.

Supporters of the Serbian star have demonstrated outside the Novak Djokovic Hotel.

ABC News also reports that on the night between Saturday and Sunday, police arrested two people at the hotel who had painted the wall of the building with spray paint and climbed on an awning attached to the hotel.

They are believed to be part of a group of protesters supporting asylum seekers and may not be involved in the Djokovic case.