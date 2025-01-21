He Sevilla FC He returned to work this Tuesday after the victory in Girona. Some three points that have given the team breath and morale ahead of this coming Saturday’s game against Espanyol. Yes indeed, Garcia Pimienta you will not be able to count on Adrià Pedrosa nor with Isaac Romerosince they both saw the yellow card in Montilivi. All this, while Sevilla has several open fronts in the market, since it is in full bid for a forward and Aston Villa is pursuing the hiring of Loïc Badé.

However, the activity in José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city It is oblivious to all these movements and the good atmosphere has prevailed in the work session this Tuesday. Nianzou He is still out due to injury, although it is expected that he will soon join the group dynamics. The rest of the equipment is available for Pimienta, including Valentín Barco and Kelechi Iheanachotwo players who are called to leave in this month of January.

It has been complicated for the Argentine to leave after Porto changed their coach. He Brighton He does not want to break the loan if the player has no destination to go to, hence the process is being delayed. On the other hand, Iheanacho has not met expectations and his agents are looking for a place for him in another club, meanwhile, Sevilla is negotiating the signing of Alerrandro, Bragantino’s striker.

For its part, Badé He is training completely normally with the group, although it could be his last days as a Sevilla player. He Aston Villa has sold to Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce and he wants the French central defender as his replacement. If an offer arrives that pleases Sevilla, the player would leave in this winter market.









Antonetti, Hormigo and García Pascual They are the homegrown players who worked this Tuesday alongside the first team. It would not be surprising if one of the attackers had minutes this coming Saturday given Isaac’s suspension.