The trial against the former prosecutor Maria Angioni will continue, accused of perjury on the case of the little Denise Pipitone

The Marsala judge rejected the acquittal request presented by the Prosecutor against Maria Angioni, the former prosecutor of the case of little Denise Pipitone.

The woman was accused of false testimony during the investigation into the case of the missing child.

The Gip Giusy Monterriccio considered that the “Statements cannot be retraction”. Consequently, the trial against Maria Angioni, which sees her accused of false information to the public prosecutor, will continue.

The former prosecutor had made sure the case of little Denise Pipitone, who disappeared on September 1, 2004 in Mazara del Vallo, was reopened. He had spoken to the investigators of many investigate her and highlighted some episodes, which after the investigations of the Prosecutor would have resulted untrue.

Now, according to the latest news, the accused would have read one long memory in front of a judge. Explaining that if when she was heard last May in the Prosecutor’s Office she had had the documents of the investigation available, she would have said about different things.

The Public Prosecutor asked for the acquittal of the trial, but since Angioni would not have expressly withdrawn the charges, according to the single judge the acquittal is not conceivable.

Maria Angioni has always maintained that Denise was still alive

Maria Angioni has repeatedly appeared on TV to talk about the story of Denise Pipitone. She has always said she is convinced that someone has kidnapped the child, snatching her from the affection of her loved ones. And she always said that according to her the investigations were hindered from the beginning. And that Denise could be still alive and he may live in another country, not knowing what his true origins are.

Also Piera Maggio, the mother of the missing child, keeps asking truth and justice.

After 17 years of pain and disappointment, he just wants to know the truth. A commission of inquiry has been set up, which will now aim to shed light on all the obscure points of the story.