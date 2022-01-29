RIVM: 39,536 positive tests, backlog rises to 122,000 39,536 positive corona tests were registered at RIVM between Friday and Saturday morning. That’s 34,549 fewer than Friday, when the institute reported a record 74,085 positive tests. The actual number of positive test results in the past 24 hours is probably much higher, given that the processing backlog at RIVM has risen sharply. According to the RIVM, about 122,000 positive tests have not been included in the daily figures in the past twelve days. This would be because the GGD’s systems cannot register the high number of infections quickly enough and thus pass them on to the institute. On Friday, the RIVM reported a backlog of 76,000, which means that the delay has since increased by about 46,000 positive tests. RIVM also received eight reports of deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. It does not mean that they have died in the last 24 hours, the figures often arrive at the institute with some delay. See also Here is asteroid 7482. Spoiler: no alarm

Cracks in Beijing Olympic bubble: 36 infections, seven in 'closed loop' Despite very strict measures, the number of corona infections among people involved in the Beijing Winter Olympics is rising rapidly. Nineteen positive tests were registered on Friday among athletes and employees, bringing the total number of positive tests to 36. Seven of these were identified in one of the three Olympic Games closed loop bubbles. Brian McCloskey, the head of the medical expert panel, says that because of the many travelers he had at this time taken into account rising infection numbers, Reuters news agency reported. The Winter Games in China are taking place in repressive conditions. Bubbles have been created at three locations, where athletes and supervisors are taken in special trains. There they are completely cut off from the rest of the country and they have to do a daily PCR test. Persons diagnosed with an infection are immediately isolated and transferred to a quarantine hotel. There, infected people can only leave after two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

For the athletes, the run-up to the games means a time of few contact moments and hope that contamination is prevented. "It is now annoying that you have to get up a little earlier every morning for the PCR test," Russian ice hockey player Anton Slepyshev told the RIA news agency. "In a few days it will be fixed when you brush your teeth." The Olympics will start next Friday, February 4 and will run until February 20. The Dutch chef de mission and former speed skater Carl Verheijen arrived in Beijing on Saturday. He traveled to China later than planned, because he tested positive for the corona virus two weeks ago. At last year's summer games in Tokyo, several members of the Dutch team became infected after they traveled to Japan on the same scheduled flight. Closed loop bubbles have been created at three locations, where athletes and supervisors must have a daily PCR test. Photo Fabrice Coffrini/AFP