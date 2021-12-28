Mare of Easttown was undoubtedly one of the best series of this 2021 that is already ending not only by international critics, but also by the public and not only fans of Hbo. For such success it is eagerly awaited that there will be a second part. That is why the story of Mare seehan It could have a continuation, but, according to its protagonist and producer, Kate Winslet, the plot would take a turn.

What did Kate Winslet say about it?

In interview for the newspaper The Guardian, Winslet spoke about a possible topic that the new episodes that would continue to explore Mare’s story could touch on. One of them could be the current crisis over the use of police force.

“ I don’t know if I’m going to play Mare again. But if we were to do a second season, then all those atrocities that have existed in the police force in England and in America will find their way into the stories we tell. . Hundred percent. You cannot pretend that these things have not happened ”, expressed the actress.

Winslet’s response came after the journalist questioned her about her stance on issues such as the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in the United States, and the rape and murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 by a metropolitan officer. in the United Kingdom.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man: No Way Home: when and where to stream it online

Would there be a second season of Mare of Easttown?

The winner of the Oscar He doubts his abilities after the hard process he went through in the first part, but he does not close possibilities: “ We’ll see what happens. I also have to find out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It took me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to find out if I can do it again ”, He added in the interview.

Winslet had ruled out doing a second season at first and now he doesn’t think the same: “At the end of filming, we were like ‘Good grief, we can’t do this again.’ If HBO raises the idea of ​​a second season, we all have to say no. It is impossible for us to do it ”.

YOU CAN SEE: DC: all the superhero movies and series to come by 2022

And later he said “well, could there be? Especially when the series was having such a good reception … Creatively, Brad (Ingelsby) has shared some very interesting ideas with me ”, mentions the actress, who is positioned as one of the big favorites for the next awards season thanks to her performance Mare Seehan Police.