Although not a single month has passed since the arrival of the campaign of Halo Infinite to the market, the public has not stopped enjoying the new adventure of Master Chief. One of these people is Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of this property, who only has positive comments about it.

Although 343 Industries’ work with this series has been controversial over the years, what was carried out with Halo Infinite it has been widely accepted. Thus, Lehto has a positive message for developers.. This was what he commented:

“Hats off to my friends at 343. The #HaloInfinite campaign brings back the magic of Halo. I really enjoy my time with the Chief! “

Let’s remember that after leaving Bungie, Lehto started a new study, and gave us Disintegration Two years ago. Nowadays, the developer joins EA as the head of a new team in Seattle. Although we don’t know what he’s working on at the moment, we can surely expect quality work.

Halo Infinite you deserve all the positive messages you have received. While it is true that the multiplayer component has a couple of bugs, the campaign is a pretty solid experience that has a number of interesting ideas.

Via: Marcus Lehto