Nuclear weapons The world’s largest nuclear-weapon states issued a joint commitment to non-proliferation

“Nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought,” the statement says.

3.1. 17:19

World in a statement issued on Monday, the five largest nuclear-weapon states pledged to prevent the proliferation and use of nuclear weapons, news agencies AFP and Reuters said.

“We strongly believe that the proliferation of such weapons must be prevented,” say Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, members of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, in a joint statement.

“Nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought.”

Before as the statement of the nuclear-weapon states had been published, it was decided to postpone the reassessment of the non-proliferation treaty in the wake of the corona pandemic. The NPT, which entered into force in 1970, was due to be re-evaluated on 4 January.

The joint declaration of the states comes in a situation where the distance between the West and both China and Russia has tightened.

“Because nuclear weapons have far-reaching consequences, we also reaffirm that nuclear weapons must be used for defense purposes, to prevent attacks and to prevent war, during their existence,” the statement said.

Since its publication, the countries that have committed themselves to the statement have said they hope that the statement will reduce tensions between the great powers.

Nuclear States are currently working to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which the US renounced in 2018 Donald Trumpin under.

The agreement sought to thwart Iran’s efforts to build its own nuclear weapon.

In January 2021, the UN Nuclear Weapons Convention, which has not been signed by any nuclear-weapon state, entered into force. Finland has also not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.