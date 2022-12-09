THE TRUTH Cartagena Friday, December 9, 2022, 2:55 p.m.



The Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) prepares an appointment for the economic sector next Wednesday, December 14. The XX Conference for Business Leaders of the Campo de Cartagena Region, entitled ‘Lights and shadows of the economy of today and tomorrow’, has the objective of analyzing all the variables that influence the current and future political economic situation.

The event will take place in the COEC Assembly Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The first presentation will deal with “the national economy with long lights”, and will be given by Marcos de Quinto, who for 28 years held various positions of responsibility at Coca Cola, from General Director of Marketing to Executive Vice President Worldwide, former deputy and former Economic spokesperson for citizens.

After its analysis, it will be the turn of a round table in which Juan Carlos Girauta, lawyer, writer and journalist, will also participate. The business day has the collaboration of the Government of the Region of Murcia and is partially subsidized by the Institute for Development of the Region of Murcia, under the INFO-COEC collaboration agreement for the execution of the