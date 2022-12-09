Yesterday the security operation began to maintain order on these December dates in the port of Mazatlán.

In the next few days, each of the municipalities of the south of the state will do the sameall aimed at providing security to residents and visitors. Authorities of the three levels of government have their strategies to prevent this end of the year from being dyed red.

Nevertheless, citizens must also do their part so that harmony and good understanding prevail from home.

Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and do not drive while intoxicated are two of the main recommendations made each year by the authorities to avoid accidents or deaths from poisoning. Only then can we celebrate in harmony and start a new year. The rest will be taken care of by the authorities.

