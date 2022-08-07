Chelsea and FC Barcelona try to close the agreement for Frenkie De Jong to the blues and Marcos Alonso would be included in said operation. The club from the English capital has already launched an economic offer which is around 70 million euros in addition to the left-back for the Dutch midfielder, Frenkie De Jong, and they are convinced that an agreement can be reached, although they still need to convince the player. In the event that De Jong does not leave for Chelsea, Marcos Alonso would arrive at FC Barcelona for less than 10 million euros.
This weekend, the maximum has been established to try to channel the operation, although Chelsea admits that it is difficult to convince Frenkie, who still wants to continue at the Catalan club.
Frenkie’s environment is working to be able to lower his salary and be able to continue in the Barça squad. In the event that it was not possible, the player would agree to speak with Chelsea and the agreement could be made.
Meanwhile Marcos Alonso is still waiting for an agreement between clubs, which may or may not be associated with De Jong’s move. In the event that De Jong does not arrive in London, both clubs will try to close the transfer of the Spanish international for less than 10 million euros.
Marcos Alonso has Barça’s word that they will sign him and next week they will try to put everything on track, although they would not sign him until the next week to be able to register him normally. For now, the player is waiting in the English capital and the only thing he has asked Chelsea is not to play to avoid injuries and because he already feels left out of the club.
