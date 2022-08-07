Dubai CommerCity, the first free zone specialized in the e-commerce sector in the region and affiliated with the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones (Dies), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) with the aim of strengthening the cultural and creative business system in the Emirate of Dubai, and enhancing the sustainability of the attractiveness of Dubai. The emirate as a global center for the creative economy.

This partnership is in line with the strategic plan aimed at enhancing Dubai’s position as the capital of the creative economy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to double the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP to 5% by 2026. By raising the number of creative and cultural companies and institutions to 15,000 companies, and creating 140,000 jobs in various sectors of the creative economy.

Through the agreement, the two parties will cooperate to provide a range of services to selected sectors of the cultural and creative industries, commensurate with the nature of their business and the package of services provided by Dubai CommerCity that will support the establishment, operation and development of companies, including the first long-term cultural visa of its kind for creative talents. Those selected sectors include institutions working in the fields of music, fine art, photography, film and video industry, electronic games, design services and architectural services, product design, design and advertising services, interior design, landscape design, fashion design, technological design and software.

This partnership will provide a range of special offers ranging from creative workspaces, studios, meeting rooms, exhibition halls, creative events, banking and consulting solutions and services; The aim is to support innovators, creative skills, and companies specialized in enhancing their businesses and ensuring their contribution to the national economy, in addition to providing facilities that would support companies in economic and investment expansion.

Vital artery

In this regard, the CEO of the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones (DEEZ), Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, said, “This agreement reflects DEEZ’s keenness to support various economic sectors in the Emirate of Dubai, including the creative economy, which is a vital artery for the national economy and is considered one of the Strategic focus areas for promoting a knowledge-based economy, innovation and creativity.

He added: “Dubai CommerCity, as one of the newest and fastest-growing free zones in the emirate for companies operating and specialized in the creative economy, provides a sophisticated environment that keeps pace with rapid technological developments and a stimulating climate for creativity, as it is characterized by an integrated system that combines incentives, facilities and services to contribute to enabling creative companies to grow Expansion and provide added economic value, in order to support the endeavors to achieve the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.”

Integration of visions

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, welcomed this partnership, as it embodies the integration of visions between the authority and Dubai CommerCity, and comes within the framework of concerted roles and efforts and strengthening partnership relations with various authorities in the country in order to achieve the emirate’s cultural vision.

She said: “Through our cooperation with government and private agencies, we seek to strengthen the cultural sector in Dubai and effectively enable the creative economy in it. In order to consolidate its position on the global cultural arena and enhance its economic return by supporting the growth of creative industries.”

The creative sector is one of the most promising sectors that generates job opportunities for young people, in particular, as it is an attractive sector for entrepreneurship, as small and micro companies constitute 97% of the total number of creative institutions, and it has witnessed a steady growth in the number of institutions and employment despite the pandemic.

This agreement falls within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to find the best mechanisms for completing and issuing licenses, visas and other services that contribute to providing support to innovators to establish and develop creative companies in the emirate. In line with Dubai Culture’s vision of consolidating the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity and a forum for talent, this partnership aims to stimulate the growth of creative and cultural sectors in Dubai and attract creators, investors and entrepreneurs, as well as local, regional and international investments to enhance Dubai’s position as a global destination for embracing talent and investors.

Dubai Culture is committed to developing mechanisms, strategies, legislative frameworks, regulations and policies that ensure ease of doing business in the creative fields, investing in its partnerships with governmental, semi-governmental and private bodies, experts, consultants and representatives of the creative sector, and supported in this by the full activation of its founding law, which stipulates its role as a policy maker and regulator. , and an enabler for the culture and arts sector in the emirate.

Dubai Culture is the government agency concerned with preserving and disseminating Dubai’s rich heritage, nurturing creative talent, and supporting cultural diversity in the emirate, thus contributing to empowering the cultural and creative sector as a tributary of the local economy. Dubai Culture’s vision stems from its strategy roadmap, which is in line with the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which aims to make the emirate the global capital of the creative economy by 2026.”