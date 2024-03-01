A serious loss has struck Marco Maddaloni. In the past few hours the judoka's exit from the House of Big Brother had caused quite a stir. At first, no one knew what the exact reason behind the abandonment was. Some believed it was just a sense of tiredness, experienced by the continuous emotional ups and downs in the reality show of Channel 5.

Unfortunately, however, the motivation was much more serious. After the announcement of the production of the program, through a post published on the official Instagram page where closeness was expressed to him in a moment of profound pain, the truth now fully emerges.

Mourning for Marco Maddaloni, the last social greeting is moving

The person talking about it is Marco Maddaloni himself. The words break the hearts of fans, having lost someone particularly dear to him. Not his father, as some had initially murmured, but his father-in-law Mario. “A man never dies if there is someone who remembers him”, writes the sportsman. Who recognizes it as having a fundamental role in one's life.

He considered him a second father, felt welcomed with open arms 15 years ago. From then on he was treated like a son. He will miss the endless Sunday lunches. He will miss that whole piece of the world a little. He hopes he can now rest in peace.

At the end of the last live broadcast of Big Brother, Marco Maddaloni was called to the confessional and left the game without saying goodbye to his teammates. It was immediately clear that there was something serious going on, but an atmosphere of silence reigned.

The authors of the program spoke of a temporary exit, before rallying around the participant of the current edition, about to move towards the end. He had already shown signs of weakening for some time, confessing that he had nostalgia for affections. He hadn't seen his family again for more than three months and he had expressed his intolerance to Alfonso Signorini himself.