Marco Borsato will not be prosecuted for his alleged abuses at a talent show The Voice of Holland . Still, he’s not completely off the hook yet.

The image of the singer was shattered last January when in the broadcast of Angry several candidates and employees of The Voice claimed that he had groped them. Three of them were minors. Someone involved in the show also reported him for sexual misconduct. The Public Prosecution Service announced on Monday that it would not prosecute in that case. The victim’s statement is not supported by any second piece of evidence.

Borsato himself does not want to respond to the news. “He has taken note of the decision with approval and wants to leave it at that,” says his lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops, who assists the singer together with his wife Carrie.

With this dismissal, the Voice file for Borsato has been completed, but there is still another sexual offense report against him about which the Public Prosecution Service has not yet made a decision. A month before the Boos broadcast, a 22-year-old girl reported him for indecent touching. She is the daughter of a woman who was friends with him for over 25 years and assisted him on fan club days. The girl has also known the singer all her life and says she was groped between 2014 and 2019. See also How 'green' is an airplane? According to Brussels, perhaps quite green

Diary

The mother told in an interview with the Telegraph that she ended the friendship with Borsato in 2019. The official reason, which she sent to friends and acquaintances in a long farewell letter, was that she could no longer properly combine the home situation with working for Borsato. She later stated in an interview to De Telegraaf that she broke off contact after reading about his pawing in her daughter’s diary. According to her, Borsato would also have attended sessions with psychologists where he would have apologized crying.

Marco Borsato has always vehemently denied these allegations and has himself filed a libel and slander complaint. It is not clear why this case is still under investigation.

Before this declaration, Borsato had been under fire from the so-called juice channels for some time. They spread unfiltered gossip about Borsato and reported that he would show transgressive behavior with girls between the ages of 13 and 15. His lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops then asked the Public Prosecution Service to investigate the source of the insinuations. See also VVD demands intervention at universities: 'Chinese and Russians are running away with our knowledge'