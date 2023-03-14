For days now, the issue of Gerard Piqué’s marriage to his current girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, has been the most popular topic in Spain and, of course, this has repercussions in Colombia, since Shakira is involved.

There is insistent talk that the couple will unite permanently, since the Colombian will go to live in USA with his kids, Milan and Sasha.



It’s true?

There is nothing confirmed, but “bells on the fly” are already being heard and there is even an inquiry as to what the ceremony will be like, although both Piqué and Clara Chía have given clues. Will it be true?

Piqué is immersed in his business, the kings league It takes him almost all day, while in recent days little has been known about his new partner.

Shakira was in the United States with the children, in a show, in a program in which she returned to ‘charge’ against her ex.

From what has been learned from the ‘matri’ is that Clara does not want a party, she would like it to be a low-key meeting.

Monica Vergara, the presenter of the program ‘Fiesta’ on the Telecinco channel, has given clues about what will happen.

What is known…

“They talked, above all, about how Clara would like her wedding to be. At no time does she want it to be a wedding in style, she wants it to be something very intimate, private and familiar, and she does not want this to go beyond news, ”she said.

The same way, Europe Press He spoke with Piqué, who did not skimp on answering questions about the “fashion issue”, rather, wedding.

“The former soccer player could say ‘Yes, I want’ privately with the young woman and, over time, announce it through their social networks as so many well-known faces have done. Or, on the contrary, he could announce it with hype and cymbal to continue with the ‘media war’ with the Colombian one”, he pointed out.

