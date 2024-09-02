HS Ilmala | Will the electricity be cut off in the Helsinki hall today? This is the situation now

HS Ilmala|On Monday, the operators staying in the Helsinki hall did not know whether the electricity would be cut off or not.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Wirmax moved its office from Helsinki-halli to Mannerheimintie earlier than planned due to a possible power cut. On Monday, the operators of the hall were unsure whether the electricity would be cut off. Helen Sähköverkko, owned by the City of Helsinki, has threatened to cut off the electricity from the Helsinki Hall. The main owners of the hall are the banned Russians Gennadi Timchenko and the Rotenberg family.

“Yet half a meter closer.” The moving truck parks at the loading dock in front of the Helsinki hall, and they begin to move the furniture of the building technology company Wirmax there.

The office that was housed on the side of the former Hartwall arena in Ilmala got off to a flying start when information The possibility of a power outage in the hall spread last week.

“We found out about it from the media. It came as a surprise”, Wirmax’s HR and administration manager Mikaela Kokko says.

Kokko says that the company’s move to Mannerheimintie had already been decided before, but the threat of power cuts sped up the schedule.

The moving company WG-logistik has been called to the emergency. Joona Hurskainen carries an electric table to the car together with his colleague. He says that he only heard about the change today, Monday morning. The employees joke in a good spirit in the smell of the move.

Wirmax Oy’s HR and administration manager Mikaela Kokko was packing goods in Wirmax oy’s office in Helsinki hall.

Joona Hurskainen moved Wirmax Oy’s goods out of the Helsinki hall on Monday.

Do they turn off? lights or not? That’s the question of the day.

The electricity bills of the Helsinki hall have not been paid because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has forbidden a third party from paying the bills of the Russian-owned hall. Because of that, the electricity company Helen has threatened to cut off the hall’s electricity on Monday. Due to sanctions, the hall is not in use.

Ilmala The Jokerite and Helsinki hall offices are also next door to the shaking company. Lights echo from both offices. No one knows when the computer screens will go dark and it’s time to follow the electricity to a new address.

Helen commented for HS on Monday that it would not disclose whether it plans to cut power to the hall.

The atmosphere is expectant. Pasila’s station announcements echo all the way to the hall in the midday silence. The parking lot in front of the hall is isolated from outsiders with orange cones. The early autumn wind has knocked one of the cones onto the asphalt.

Hall on the other side is the base of the Ice Hockey Association. The large glass windows reflect the clouds flying in the sky.

In the afternoon, the financial director of the Ice Hockey Association Jaakko Luumi steps out the door and gets into the Finnish blue Skoda.

The electricity is still working, he confirms. Four employees of the union are working hard inside.

The office of the Ice Hockey Association is located next to the Helsinki Hall.

Helsinki the city-owned Helen Sähköverkko announced earlier that it intends to cut off the electricity from the Russian-owned Helsinki Hall on Monday. Told about it for HS the company’s CEO Markus Lehtonen.

Lehtonen said that the Helsinki Rescue Service is assessing what a power cut would cause. If the disconnection would cause a risk of life or health to the environment or people, it would not be done. However, no special risks were reported on Sunday.

The threat is that without electricity, water would rise into the training hall. of HS according to information, elevators and restaurant facilities are also at risk of damage. In addition, the benches in the stands could get moldy if water got into the actual arena facilities.

The utility company’s electricity bill could no longer be paid, because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which oversees sanctions, no longer allows a third party to pay bills with the utility company’s exemption permit.

The main owners of the hall are the Russians who are on the embargo list because of the war in Ukraine Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family.