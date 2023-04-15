The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on the marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Saturday, April 15 in the capital of the country.

This Saturday the Hoy No Circula program applies to vehicles with an odd license plate ending and license plates without number, hologram 2 and foreigners.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection states that This Saturday the hot atmosphere will be maintained with clear to partly #cloudy skies. There are no conditions for #rain in Mexico City.

Maximum temperature: 27°C

Minimum temperature: 14°C

marches

Tlahuac

Group: Collective “Powerful Mexico”

Time: 09:00 Place: From the Esplanade of the Tláhuac City Hall to the “Periférico Oriente” Station, line 12 of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC-M/Av. Tláhuac No. 1553, Col. Año de Juárez)

Demand: They demand the search and location of the teenager who disappeared on April 9, in the Barrio Santa Ana neighborhood, Tláhuac mayor’s office

Possible route: Av. Tláhuac Organizations in support: Collective “Las Brujas Feministas de Romera” Observations: It is not ruled out that other feminist collectives join in support and that during the march they carry out graffiti as a protest measure Approximate capacity: 150

Concentrations

coyoacan

Group: Committee of Electric Power Users of Los Pedregales Coyoacán

Time: 10:30 Place: Mercado Ajusco Monserrat “La Bola” Reyna Ixtlixóchitl y Mixtecas s/n., Col. Ajusco, Alc. coyoacan

Demand: Informative assembly to deal with the different problems that exist in the demarcation, with respect to the supply of electrical energy and its excessive charges. Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Dissemination Commission of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FCPyS-UNAM)

Time: 11:00 Place: Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FCPySUNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Mario de la Cueva Circuit s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. coyoacan

Demand: Assembly to inform the student community of the points of the list of demands, as well as to listen to proposals for their solution (free public education, gender, criminalization and repression Approximate capacity: 80

Group: Movement of Applicants Excluded from Higher Education (MAES)

Time: 12:00 Place: Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FCPyS-UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Scientific Research s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. coyoacan

Demand: Assembly in order to publicize its demand to the educational authorities, to guarantee the right to free public education and a high academic level, at the upper secondary and higher level for all young people in Mexico Approximate capacity: 50

cuauhtémoc

Group: Mexican Committee of the Necessary Song “A Reason to Get Together”

Time: 17:00 Place: Auditorium “Mtro. Agustín Ascensión Vázquez” of Section IX of Mexico City of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) Belisario Domínguez No. 32, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Festival with the “AuroArte” cause, in support of the restoration of the murals of the plastic artist, writer, painter, poet, social and feminist activist, Aurora Reyes Flores Approximate capacity: 80

Group: Sowing Culture AC

Time: 09:00 Place: Esplanade of the Estela de Luz Liege No. 7, Col. Juárez, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 30

Group: Collective “La Plantona 420”

Time: 12:00 Place: Monument to the Mother Av. Insurgentes Sur y Calz. Manuel Villalongín s/n., Col.San Rafael, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: Artistic and cultural day for dignified treatment of consumers, self-cultivation and free possession of marijuana Organizations in support: Cannabis Women in Resistance Approximate capacity: 20

Group: Collective “Libres Ya”

Time: 17:00 Place: National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) Republic of Cuba No. 60, Col. Centro Histórico, Alc. cuauhtémoc

Demand: “Memory, Liberty and Justice” political-cultural day, in protest against institutional violence and the fabrication of crimes; as well as in defense of human rights Observations: It is not ruled out that they carry out pints during the development of their activities and that other feminist collectives join in support Approximate capacity: 80

xochimilco

Group: Effective Revocation to Rescue and Safeguard the Mayor’s Office (REVERSE) Time: 16:00 Place: DIF Housing Unit Cuauhtémoc Circuit No. 235, Col. San Lorenzo Atemoaya, Alc. xochimilco

Demand: Collection of signatures to request the revocation of the mandate of the Mayor of Xochimilco, for incurring in alleged acts of corruption and mismanagement in the demarcation Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Effective Revocation to Rescue and Safeguard the Mayor’s Office (REVERSE)

Time: 10:00 Place: Bosque Residencial del Sur Housing Complex Rincón del Sur and Rincón del Puente s/n., Col. Bosque Residencial del Sur, Alc. xochimilco

Demand: Collection of signatures to request the revocation of the mandate of the Mayor of Xochimilco, for incurring in alleged acts of corruption and mismanagement in the demarcation Approximate capacity: 50