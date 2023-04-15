Over five hundred people attended the funeral of Patrizia La Marca this afternoon, the Eurospin manager attacked and killed last week by her brother Mario Russo’s rottweiler on the heights of Soldano. “We are all here together this afternoon, not only to pay gratitude to that love, that friendship that Patrizia has given to each of you,” said the parish priest of the church of Sant’Agostino, Don Ferruccio Bortolotto, in his homily. subdued, calm, of great composure. Yet the parish is packed, outside the people who knew and loved the woman had already gathered thirty minutes before waiting for the coffin, observing the many flower crowns gifted by all those who knew the leader and placed at the entrance. Destroyed by grief, the mother Anna, her daughter Serena, her partner Giuliano, the brothers Domenico, Mario and Luigi, gave their last farewell to Patrizia La Marca, their faces streaked with tears.