CDMX.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City reports on marches, protests and demonstrations scheduled for this Monday, January 6, 2023 in the capital of the country

This Monday the Hoy No Circula program applies to vehicles with license plates 5 and 6, yellow sticker, verification hologram 1 and 2.

Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection states that this Monday the high temperatures will continue in the country’s capital. A maximum of 28°C will be recorded with partly cloudy skies. Strong gusts of wind may occur.

marches

cuauhtémoc

Group: Una Luz en el Camino Collective Time: 10:00 Demand: In commemoration of one year since the forced disappearance of two members of the Navy and for the release of the elements of the Secretary of National Defense, accused for their alleged participation in the death of young people in the State of Nuevo León Possible route: Av. Paseo de la Reforma-Av. Juárez-Central Axis Lázaro Cárdenas-Av. 5 de Mayo-Plaza de la Constitución Observations: It is not ruled out that other groups join in support Approximate capacity: 100

Benito Juarez

Place: DelaTorre del Caballito (Av. Paseo de la Reforma No.10) to the National Palace Group: General Assembly of Workers (AGT) Time: 11:00 Place: Dela “Viaducto” Station, line 2 of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STCM /Calzada de Tlalpan s/n., Col. Álamos) to the offices of the Provident Fund for Lista de Raya Workers of the Government of Mexico City (CAPTRALIR/Castilla No. 186, Col. Álamos) Demand: They demand the payment of awards won, respect for their labor rights, as well as the reinstatement of dismissed workers Possible route: Calzada de Tlalpan-Toledo-Castilla Approximate capacity: 80

Concentrations

coyoacan

Group: Retirees and Pensioners of the Mexican Electricians Union (SME) Time: 09:00 Place: Personal Attention Center (CAP) of the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People (INDEP) Av. México Coyoacán No. 318, Col. General Anaya , Alc. Coyoacán Demand: They demand late payment of pensions and life annuity Organizations in support: Frente Amplio de Unidad Approximate capacity: 50

Group: Organized Women Faculty of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (MOFIN-UNAM) Time: 10:00 Place: Faculty of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, School Circuit s /n., University City, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: “Clothesline” for complaints about gender-related violence, misogyny, LGBT phobias, fat phobia, racism, classism and labor exploitation Approximate capacity: 30

We recommend you:

AMLO’s Morning / Live

Group: Student Cubicle of the Annex of the Faculty of Engineering – Revolutionary Action Group (GAR) Time: 11:30 Place: Faculty of Engineering of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, School Circuit s /n., University City, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Discussion and making of a blanket on the occasion of the activities for the “International Women’s Day” Approximate capacity: 30

Group: Union of MX Students Time: 14:00 Place: Faculty of Political Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 3000, Circuito Escolar s/n., Ciudad Universitaria, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: Conversatory film “The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo”, as part of the commemorative activities for “International Women’s Day” Approximate capacity: 50

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Av. Miguel Ángel de Quevedo No. 1098, Col. Parque San Andrés, Alc. Coyoacán Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

tlalpan

Group: Collective The Legacy of Medusa Time: 11:00 Place: National High School No. 5 “José Vasconcelos“ (ENP-5) Calz. del Hueso No. 729, Col. Ex-Hacienda Coapa, Alc. Tlalpan Approximate capacity: 20 Av. Reforma No. 100, Col. Lomas de San Lorenzo, Alc. Iztapalapa Demand: “Inclusive Tianguisestudiantil”, as a protest against economic violence

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: Fundación “Marie Stopes México” Periférico Sur No. 4829, Col. Parques del Pedregal, Alc. Tlalpan Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

iztapalapa

Group: Collective “For You, For Me, For All, For Us” Time: 10:30 Place: ReclusorioPreventivo Varonil Oriente Demand: They demand that the case of a minor victim of sexual abuse be judged with a gender perspective and that the alleged perpetrator be punished Capacity Approximately: 30 Tlalpan Group: Collective The Legacy of Medusa Time: 11:00 Place: National Preparatory School No. 5 “José Vasconcelos“ (ENP-5) Calz. del Hueso No. 729, Col. Ex-Hacienda Coapa, Alc. Tlalpan Approximate capacity: 20 Av. Reforma No. 100, Col. Lomas de San Lorenzo, Alc. Iztapalap

cuauhtémoc

Group: Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) Time: 09:30 Place: Hotel Fiesta Americana Reforma Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 80, Col. Juárez, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Press conference in order to present its legal strategy against the reforms in electoral matters, promulgated by the Federal Executive; as well as the signing of the commitment with civil society “Commitment for Women” Approximate capacity: 100

Group: 8M Coordination Time: 10:00 Place: Attorney General’s Office (FGR) Av. Insurgentes Sur No. 20, Col. Roma Norte, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Meeting and press conference on the activities of next March 8, in commemoration of “International Women’s Day” Approximate capacity: 100

Group: Union of the National Union of Restaurateurs of the National Institute of Anthropology and History Time: 20:00 Place: Headquarters of the National Institute of Anthropology and History Córdoba No. 45, Col. Roma, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Working meeting with the authorities of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) and head of the Administration and Finance Unit of the Ministry of Culture, in order to obtain a response on their demand for improvements to their working conditions Approximate capacity: 30

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: Fundación “Marie Stopes México” AtlixcoNo. 12, Col. Countess, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: 40 Days for Life Time: During the day Place: “Marie Stopes México” Foundation Manzanillo No. 49, Col. Roma Sur, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: In favor of the right to life and against abortion Approximate capacity: 25

Group: Telephone Operators Building Democracy Time: 10:00 Place: Telephone Offices of Mexico (TELMEX) Av. Parque Vía No. 190, Col. Cuauhtémoc, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Event within the framework of “International Women’s Day”, in recognition of women telephone operators; as well as for the strengthening and improvements in its collective bargaining agreement Approximate capacity: 200

Group: National Action Party (PAN) Time: 11:00 Place: Secretariat for Women of Mexico City Av. Morelos No. 20, Col. Centro, Alc. Cuauhtémoc Demand: Press conference in the framework of the commemoration of “International Women’s Day” Approximate capacity: 50

iztacalco

Group: Executive Committee of the Independent Union of Workers of the Metropolitan Autonomous University (SITUAM) Time: 13:30 Place: Azcapotzalco Unit of the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) Av. San Pablo XalpaNo. 180, Col. San Martin Xochinanhuac, Alc. Azcapotzalco Demand: Conference “Women’s Rights”, from the fight in the streets to the institutional application Approximate capacity: 50

Milpa Alta

Group: Executive Committee of the Independent Union of Workers of the Metropolitan Autonomous University (SITUAM) Time: 13:30 Place: Azcapotzalco Unit of the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) Av. San Pablo XalpaNo. 180, Col. San Martin Xochinanhuac, Alc. Azcapotzalco Demand: Conference “Women’s Rights”, from the fight in the streets to the institutional application Approximate capacity: 50

Miguel Hidalgo

Group: Sowing Culture AC Time: 09:00 Place: Estela de Luz Lieja No. 270, Bosque de Chapultepec 1st Section, Alc. Miguel Hidalgo Demand: Information table and assembly on the use of alternative and traditional medicine and the benefits of marijuana Approximate capacity: 20