In the last days in Spain there has been talk of the trip of the colombian Shakira to USAsomething unexpected, the truth.

The separation of the barranquillera with the former defense of the Barcelona Gerard Pique It has been a daily topic, since the topic became official, in June 2022.

Health condition

Shakira has given Piqué everything in his latest musical productions, while he has dedicated himself to his business, to kings leaguewhich has been a success.

Last December, Shakira and Pique They reached an agreement regarding the custody of their children. Sasha and Milan, and the two made the decision to leave Spain.

Shakira and the two children decided to move to Miami, United Statesbut the tma had to be postponed for a few months.

The singer did it for the state of health of her father, William Mebarak, who has been admitted to a clinic on several occasions.

In recent days, it was learned that Shakira and her children’s trip would be in the first days of April, but the reason was not known.

The solution

The media in Spain confirmed that the doctors in Barcelona had rejected the option of an operation on the singer’s father.

However, specialists in Miami consider that this surgery is possible for the benefit of Shakira’s father’s health.

For this reason, the woman from Barranquilla was in charge of expediting her trip to the United States with her children. Later, the rest of her family will arrive (Dani Alves: her ex visited him in jail and revealed details, reconciliation?)

