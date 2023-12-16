He declared himself a fan. Marcelo Tinelli is on everyone's lips due to his controversial romance with Milett Figueroa, who was born on the 'Bailando 2023' track. However, that was not the only thing that got people talking, but also the presenter's opinion about the Peruvian orchestra Grupo 5. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about Group 5?

Marcelo Tinelli had already commented in the past that he feels attracted to Peruvian culture and gastronomy. Despite that, the Argentine conductor's taste for the music of our country, especially cumbia, recently became public.

In the last edition of his program, Tinelli defined himself as a fan of national cumbia, because he likes the songs of the Team 5. “I like Group 5 from Peru, it's like the Blue Angels. I love it”, the presenter stated.

How did Christian Yaipén react to Marcelo Tinelli's praise?

After these words, the Peruvian singer and leader of the Team 5, Christian Yaipénused his official Instagram account to make people feel how excited he was to have Marcelo Tinelli as one of his followers.

“Marcelo Tinelli is one of those people that I always admired for his charisma in hosting programs and love for cumbia. If we review YouTube, (we see that) he always invites cumbia bands from his country and the world,” wrote the interpreter.