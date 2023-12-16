Supposed penalty, offside and a yellow-red: The efficient Kiel “Storks” temporarily take the lead in the 2nd Bundesliga. In the fan camp, the game is permeated by protest against investor involvement.

Holstein Kiel can dream of the autumn championship in the 2nd Bundesliga. With the 3-0 (3-0) win over Hannover 96 on Saturday evening, the “Storks” took the lead in the table, at least temporarily. On Sunday, FC St. Pauli can overtake again with a win over Wehen Wiesbaden. In front of the 13,902 spectators, Timo Becker (26th minute) and Fiete Arp (27th, 45th) scored the hosts' goals.

The first excitement came in the 19th minute when the referee Florian Exner awarded a penalty after a foul by Hannover's Enzo Leopold on Kiel's Finn Porath. After consulting with the video referee, Exner reversed the decision. The hosts were not deterred for long and took the lead after clever combinations with a double strike from Becker and Arp.

“Child has to go”

The storks also took the 96 defense by surprise with Arp's second goal. However, the double goalscorer had to leave the field injured before the break with a groin problem. Highlights in the second section were the yellow-red card against Hanover's Max Christiansen, who was substituted at half-time (66th) and the supposed 4-0 for Kiel (68th), which was not given due to an offside position.

Both fan camps had shown banners with the inscription “We will not be part of your deal – shit DFL” in protest against a possible investor entry into the German Football League (DFL). The Hanoverians later added a “Child must go” banner with reference to 96 majority shareholder Martin Kind. Both fans completely refrained from loudly supporting their teams in the first half. It wasn't until the start of the second half that support began, which was accompanied by the burning of pyrotechnics.