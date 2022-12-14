Mexico.- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) will support Mexicans in Peru with food and your return to Mexicobehind the state of emergency decreed by the new president Dina Boluarte.

From his Twitter account, this December 14 Marcelo Ebrard explained that the SRE is already in communication with Mexicans in Peru and coordinates efforts to send them food and support for their return to the country.

“In communication with various groups of Mexicans in Peru. Organizing support for food and support. Coordinating efforts to expedite your return to MexicoEbrard wrote.

The Mexican foreign minister made this announcement after the new Peruvian president Dina Boluarte, whom the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has refused to recognize, decreed state of emergency for 30 days throughout the country in the face of protests demanding the release of the former president Pedro Castillo and immediate elections.

“It has been agreed to declare a state of emergency for the entire country due to vandalism and violence, the seizure of highways and roads (…), which are being controlled by the national police and the armed forces,” the minister announced. of Defense of Peru, Alberto Otárola.

Crisis in Peru

At least six people have died during the protestswhich have been marked by a strong police repression, road blockades and acts of vandalism by protesters.

For a week Peru has been plunged into a political crisis, after former President Pedro Castillo was removed by Congress after announcing his dissolution and a state of emergency.

The Mexican government has refused to recognize Dina Boluarte as president and maintains its support for Castillo, according to a statement issued jointly with Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia, where they asked to respect the will of the people that gave the ex-president victory in the polls.

In turn, President López Obrador announced that Mexico’s political relations with Peru are on pause. However, Marcelo Ebrard later said that the Mexican Embassy in the Andean country continues to function.

“Mexico maintains its Embassy, ​​we are there providing all our services. Today the Foreign Ministry of Peru spoke to us, because we answer the calls,” explained the head of the SRE.

