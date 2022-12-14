The Croatian midfielder, who went off after 5′ of the resumption of the semifinal against Argentina, underwent tests which ruled out problems with his left thigh flexor, the same injured in September. In Appiano progress for Correa and D’Ambrosio

Good news from Croatia: Marcelo Brozovic is fine. This was certified by the checks to which the midfielder underwent after he went out in the semi-final against Argentina due to a nuisance in his left thigh flexor, the same one that had kept him out for over a month thanks to the injury suffered with the his national team at the end of September, during the match against Austria. In the press conference, coach Dalic confirmed the problem: “he felt pain in his thigh muscle. In the final, those who are well will play, not those with problems” he said.

INTER REassured — The Nerazzurri medical staff, led by Professor Volpi, received a call from Croatian colleagues yesterday who ruled out any muscle problems for Brozo. It was just a twinge, no injuries. Inzaghi is still worried because between October and November he practically never had him available (only three clips starting from the bench). Now the Piacenza coach hopes that Marcelo does not play in the final for third place on Saturday afternoon. Had Croatia knocked out Argentina and been in the cup race, Simone knew stopping him would be impossible, but in these conditions he expects his playmaker and Croatia to be cautious. See also Juric: "Bad game. This Serie A is back, look at Vlasic ..."

CORREA AND D’AMBROSIO — In the meantime, double session yesterday in Appiano with progress for Correa and D’Ambrosio who worked separately and will not be present in Saturday’s friendly against Betis in Seville. Same fate, even if yesterday he sweated together with his teammates, for Lukaku, on whom the goal is not to risk anything to get him back on top against Napoli on 4 January.

