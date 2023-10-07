The Uruguay coach, Marcelo Bielsatraveled this Saturday to Colombiawhere he will wait for the footballers who are called up to play the next two matches of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentine left with his coaching staff around 6:40 local time (9:40 GMT) on a flight that left Carrasco International Airport, the main air terminal of the South American country, heading to El Dorado International Airport, in Bogotá. (Colombia National Team: how James arrives at these games)

(This is how the third date of the tie will be played: matches, day, time and where to watch)

the determination

In Colombia, the Uruguayan delegation will stay at the Hilton Garden hotel in Barranquilla, city ​​that next Thursday will host the meeting between both teams.

According to the Uruguayan Football Association, the players will arrive there from the different countries in which they are playing and in that place the squad will begin to prepare for the double day they will face.

So far, the list of players called up by Bielsa is not known and the list of those reserved has not been made public.

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. GMT), Uruguay will face Colombia at the stadium Roberto Melendez of Barranquilla in a match framed in the third day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

That day the Bolivia-Ecuador, Argentina-Paraguay, Chile-Peru and Brazil-Venezuela matches will also be played.

On October 17 and for the fourth day of the qualifiers, the Celeste will receive Brazil in the historic stadium Montevideo Centennialone of the venues in which the 2030 World Cup will open. The Venezuela-Chile, Paraguay-Bolivia, Ecuador-Colombia and Peru-Argentina matches will also be played that day.

