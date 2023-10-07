Over the past week, Brent recorded a decline of about 11 percent, and West Texas Intermediate crude by more than 8 percent, amid fears that high interest rates will slow global growth and harm fuel demand, even with declining supplies from Saudi Arabia and Russia, which announced continued production cuts. Until the end of the year.

Analysts’ estimates vary between expectations of touching the “triple digits” after exceeding the speculation that the markets witnessed recently that led to the market’s decline, and expectations of stability at the current level or perhaps further declines in light of the pressures affecting the global economic scene, which in turn affect the growth of demand, and in a parallel line with Indicators that reflect continued tightening of monetary policy in light of current inflationary pressures.

Between the bets of speculators on the rise and fall, the question that imposes itself on the markets now is: “After the significant declines in oil prices… has reaching the $100 level this year become unlikely?”

Worst performance since last March

The economic researcher specializing in oil affairs, Amer Al-Shobaki, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that last week “was the worst for oil markets since last March, after prices fell by 11 percent,” noting that “this is a loss.” It had its reasons, the most important of which was speculation in the markets.”

He added: “Speculation comes due to fears related to the global economy, with the continued high interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks… in addition to the rise in the price of the dollar, as well as reports that indicated that Russia may resume exporting diesel and gasoline… all of these were reasons.” It led to speculation that led to a decline in prices.

Russia announced that it had lifted its ban on diesel exports for supplies delivered to ports via pipelines. Companies must still sell at least 50 percent of their diesel production to the local market.

But he believes that “the picture may be different in the coming weeks.” He explained that “among the reasons and frustrating feelings in the oil markets was the decline in demand for gasoline, and this was due to the floods that New York witnessed, which paralyzed transportation and affected demand, which led to an increase in stocks of approximately six million barrels.”

He continues: “Now this is not a long-term matter, because transportation traffic will inevitably return, and there is an additional demand for fuel next winter, whether gasoline or diesel.”

Al-Shoubaki stresses that “OPEC Plus cuts are the decisive factor in determining oil prices, as the market is still tight, and OPEC Plus, its group of countries, is still withholding 5 percent of production from the markets, with a total of approximately 4.9 million barrels, divided by 1.3 million barrels as a voluntary reduction.” From Saudi Arabia and Russia, and 2 million barrels agreed upon from OPEC Plus countries, in addition to 1.6 million voluntary cuts from 8 or 9 OPEC Plus countries.

Also, “market sentiment in China is heading to improve with the improvement of some economic data in Beijing, given that China is a major driver of demand for oil, and constitutes half of the growth in demand.” Therefore, these matters combined with the lack of supplies in the markets on the part of OPEC, would… It will lead to price equilibrium again in the coming weeks, and therefore, “the opportunity for prices to reach the $100 per barrel level in the coming weeks has not passed,” according to Al-Shoubaki.

Reports of strong Chinese travel activity have provided a price floor for the time being. China’s mid-autumn and National Day holiday travel trips rose 71.3 percent year on year and 4.1 percent compared to 2019 to 826 million trips, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Al-Shoubaki bases his aforementioned estimates by saying: “This is if there are no additional supplies from the United States or other countries… Oil production in America has reached the second highest historical level at 13 million barrels per day… In addition, the Iraqi oil pipeline between Kirkuk and the port of Ceyhan Turkey may resume pumping next week, according to Turkish reports. These matters require time, from the end of October and the beginning of November, to become clear about the extent of the impact of supply in the markets on prices.

The economic researcher specializing in oil affairs concludes his speech by noting that “the level of $100 per barrel is still close with the growth of global demand for oil.”

Reduce production

For his part, a member of the International Energy Experts Group, a member of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Hashim Akl, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that there are simultaneous factors contributing to the decline in oil prices as they are currently, despite the estimates related to expectations that the price will reach 100 Dollar per barrel based on previous data and with the decline in supplies from Saudi Arabia and Russia, which announced the continuation of production cuts until the end of the year.

Among the most prominent of these factors, according to Akl, are those related to indicators related to increased production in a number of producing countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Brazil (..). At the same time, it also indicates concerns related to global demand, and estimates related to the decline in demand, and thus a possible decline in oil prices to lower levels.

But in an indication of future US supplies, Baker Hughes Energy Services said on Friday that the number of US oil rigs fell by five to 497 this week, its lowest number since February 2022.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Middle East Institute for Economic and Political Studies adds to the reasons affecting oil prices, what is related to the escalation of talk about lifting US sanctions on Iran (which would save 2.5 million barrels, which could reach three million by the end of the year) and Venezuela (whose oil production has increased). More than 300 thousand barrels, approaching the threshold of one million barrels), and this affected global oil markets.

He stresses that a step like this (lifting sanctions) can contribute to maintaining supply in the markets, and thus directly affect oil prices.

While observers believe that the strong American economy could boost sentiment regarding demand for oil in the near term, on the contrary, statistics recently issued by the US Department of Labor regarding jobs led to a rise in the dollar and an increase in bets on raising interest rates again in 2023. .

Statistics showed that job growth in the United States increased by 336,000 jobs in September, which far exceeds economists’ expectations of an increase of only 170,000 jobs.

Akl points out that as the United States of America prepares to hold presidential elections next year, there is great interest in managing the energy file by the American administration, especially since the American voter always puts economic issues at the top of his priorities, the most important of which is the price of a gallon of oil.

Market estimates

Markets are holding their breath awaiting what the US Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening policy will lead to, amid signs of another hike in interest rates at least once before the end of this year.

Market estimates indicated that oil prices would reach “triple numbers” before the end of this year. A previous Bloomberg report quoted analysts as saying that the talk is no longer about whether oil prices will reach the $100 level, but rather about how long the market can take to reach this level.

The International Energy Agency had kept its forecast for the growth of global oil demand during the current year unchanged, at a level of 2.2 million barrels per day.

The agency had maintained expectations for oil demand growth during the year 2024 at one million barrels per day, as the impact of the recovery of the Chinese economy and the increase in the use of electric cars dissipates.

The presidents of Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil of America rejected the refutations of the International Energy Agency, which expects oil demand to reach its peak in 2030.

Main reasons

In addition, the advisor to the Arab Center for Studies, energy expert Abu Bakr Al-Deeb, rules out the price of a barrel of oil reaching the $100 level until at least the end of this year, due to a number of factors. Of which:

Increasing fears of a slowdown in the global economy and curbing demand for fuel in light of the continued high interest rates and the ongoing global monetary tightening policy for a long period.

The poor performance of the international economy.

Stock and bond markets have been shaken in recent weeks.

The US dollar rebounds following strong jobs data in the United States.

Gloomy expectations for global demand in the coming months, especially in China, Europe and Britain.

Russia has lifted the ban on diesel exports via pipelines from ports, removing the bulk of the restrictions it imposed last September 21.

He continues in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, saying: We have recently seen funds begin to hedge in reducing their bullish bets on oil ahead of the market’s collapse this week, but not quickly enough after fund managers reduced their net buying positions in Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude by an amount. 32,429 contracts to 491,503, according to data from the European Futures Exchange (ICE) and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued on Friday. This led to a sharp decline in oil prices, with prices falling by about $7 in just two days.

Earlier this month, OPEC forecast a deficit of up to 3 million barrels per day of crude oil in the fourth quarter.

The future of prices

In addition, a report published by The Economist stated:

This year, Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are trying to climb what seems like a very slippery slope.

Despite the production cuts, crude oil prices, which had exceeded $115 per barrel for most of June 2022, fell to less than $80 the following year.

The cartel then appeared to be regaining control after Saudi Arabia decided to cut additional production by 1 million barrels per day – equivalent to 1 percent of global demand – which has since been extended until the end of the year.

Signs that the global economy may finally avoid a recession also helped. On September 27, oil prices approached $97 per barrel.

While The Economist report referred to the declines recorded in prices after that, it analyzed the estimates regarding the future of prices in light of this, as follows:

The bears believe that crude oil will remain at this (low) level until Christmas, or perhaps fall further.

At the same time, the bulls are anticipating a recovery before long. Some are still expecting triple digits before the holiday season.

The risks are high, and not just for OPEC. High oil prices would push inflation higher, which could force central banks to keep their policies tighter than they would have liked, and could also deal a strong blow to the global economy.

According to the report, adverse economic winds failed to deter Chinese tourists and businessmen from traveling in unprecedented numbers this summer, which led to enhanced demand for gasoline and kerosene, and the growth in global demand for “mobility fuel” remained at about 1.6 million barrels per day, below Change over the year so far.

Also according to the report:

Bulls also see supply cuts increasing producer revenues, making it more likely that they will be extended into 2024.

Despite the decline in exports, Saudi Arabia’s revenues may be $30 million higher per day this quarter than last, an increase of 6 percent, according to consulting firm Energy Aspects.

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia can take comfort from the fact that US shale producers cannot fill the gap resulting from OPEC production cuts, unlike the late 2000s, when OPEC and Russia first cooperated to cut production.

Shale oil production is on the rise right now, but they are shutting in wells due to rising costs. The number of drilling rigs has decreased by 20 percent compared to last November, and according to the latest report by Baker Hughes, the number of drilling rigs in America has reached its lowest level since February 2022.

Bulls believe that this week’s decline also reflects “profit taking” by traders. They point to an expected supply deficit of between 1.5 million and 2 million barrels per day for the entire year, most of which is scheduled to be achieved in the fourth quarter, with record production from non-OPEC countries, such as Brazil and Guyana, finally surpassed. This will force users to dig deeper into their reserves.

US crude oil inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels to 414 million barrels in the week ending September 29; This decline may accelerate as refineries seek to obtain more crude after the maintenance season, which continues until October.

interest rates

While the bears believe that all these signals will dissipate due to the economic storm threatening the world.

The Fed has said it is prepared to keep interest rates high for longer, which will slow growth, along with sluggish hiring and volatile bond yields that inflate the cost of debt.

This “highly unstable picture” is made even bleaker by political chaos. Signs of demand destruction from recent price hikes are now clearly visible, with US gasoline use falling to its lowest seasonal level since 2001.

The report concludes by noting that the ongoing cuts in Saudi Arabia mean that the market remains very tight.

Jorge León, a former OPEC analyst who now works at Rystad Energy, a consultancy, believes prices will soon return to somewhere around the $90 level. Surprising economic data could lead to fluctuations of up to $5 to $10 per barrel. Several surprises could briefly push prices into triple digits.

It is worth noting that the OPEC Plus coalition led by Saudi Arabia always emphasizes its goal of stabilizing oil markets, in a way that benefits producers, the petroleum industry, and global energy security.