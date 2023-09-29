French Lille must compensate the current Uruguay coach, the Argentine, with 2 million euros Marcelo Bielsawhom he fired in 2017, according to the ruling handed down this Friday by the Court of Appeal, a sum that is far from the 19 million that the coach claimed.

While the club’s lawyers considered the sum fair, the coach’s lawyer, Benjamin Cabagno, considered it “disappointing.”

Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

Lille and Bielsa have had a legal dispute over their compensation since the coach left the club, after only thirteen days at the helm, which he arrived as the great bet of the then owner, the Spanish-Luxembourgish Gérard Lopez, but which he left as last on the table.

The club was clinging to the dismissal for serious misconduct, considering that the coach did not obey its repeated orders to collaborate with the sports director, the Portuguese Luis Campos, currently at Paris Saint-Germain.

Disagreement with Lille

Lille also accused him of inappropriate behavior with his deputy Joao Sacramento.

The coach, for his part, alleged a clause in his contract that specified that he would receive all of his emoluments in the event of dismissal for any reason.

In fact, the pre-contract, unlike the subsequent contract, included a “parachute” clause that stipulated that “if the club decided for any reason to dismiss the coach from his duties” had to “compensate it by paying all the amounts indicated.”

The Court, as happened in the first instance in July 2021, made an intermediate decision, accepting that he committed a serious offense, but recognizing that he was entitled to compensation.

The judges accepted the clause invoked by Bielsa, but at the same time they recalled that the coach began working a few months later on the bench of Leeds, in the English second division, where he earned more than what he claimed from Lille.

Bielsa’s today

Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez and Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa, one of the most prestigious coaches in the world, is also known for his volcanic character.

He currently directs the Uruguay team with which he competes in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Uruguay debuted with a victory against Chile and then lost on its visit to Ecuador.

Uruguay is also the next rival of the Colombian National Team, next October 12 in Barranquilla.

