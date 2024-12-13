12/13/2024



Updated at 7:57 p.m.





This Sunday, starting at 6:30 p.m., Villarreal CF and Real Betis They will star in the match corresponding to matchday 17 at the Estadio de la Cerámica. 48 hours before the game, the Villarreal coach, Marcellinhighlighted in his press conference that «now we play against a team that aspires to the same thing as us, a direct rival, in our field. “We face the duel with the hope of winning.”

Marcelino has referred to the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini, remembering that “it comes from competing against Barça very well and beating At. Madrid. I think Betis has a very good team, but they have had many injuries and, above all, an accumulation of injuries in the same position, especially in the central part. It is one of the teams that arrives the most, that finishes the most and that finishes the least. Their numbers are not high in offensive efficiency, but I think it is a team that has not added the points it deserved.”

«It is a good team, which is going to demand our highest level, success and have a very high performance. In our stadium we have the capacity to beat any rival and we have to show it,” Marcelino added.

The Villarreal coach has also assessed the fight for the qualifying places that give the right to compete in continental competition. “Us We are going to try to be in a fight for Europe with at least four other teams. Of those teams, the only one that is not in Europe is us. The others are established teams that are playing in Europe, and we come from a difficult situation. We are fighting for a beautiful goal, which we consider to be Villarreal’s place, but now we are not in that place,” thinks Marcelino.