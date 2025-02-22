Pensioners are stirred against the Treasury for making the return of the IRPF to the mutualists: “It is an injustice”

Second battle of the Ministry of Finance regarding IRPF at this beginning of the year. In addition to the internal fight in the Government on the taxation of the minimum wage, the department directed by Maria Jesús Montero has raised against him to a large collective: pensioners. The retiree federations of the majority unions and several pensioners have started mobilizations this week to demand the Treasury to rectify the unexpected change of criteria that hinders the returns of the IRPF to ancient mutualists. “It is an injustice,” denounces pensioners.

The conflict affects hundreds of thousands of pensioners, “probably some millions,” according to CCOO, who quoted through ancient mutualities before 1978. As the courts recognized, until they reached the Supreme Court, these people suffered double taxation, and That their quotes could not be deduced to mutualities as it did then happen through Social Security, explains Carlos Bravo, Secretary of Social Protection and Public Policies of the Union

Given this situation, the Treasury agreed in 2023 with the CCOO and UGT unions the right of pensioners affected to reduce a percentage of their IRPF tax base from that year onwards and also established a system to claim IRPF returns for the four years above, not prescribed.

Thus, at the beginning of 2024, the Tax Agency facilitated on its website a form to request the rectification of the IRPF statements of the 2019-2022 years, to receive the return in a single payment.

The surprise of CCOO, UGT and the pensioners was capitalized when they discovered that at the end of December the Ministry of Finance included a modification of this system, through an amendment in a law. The Government left the pending requests without effect Not resolved to December 22 and, in addition, established a new procedure to claim returns, now year by year.

In 2025, the return corresponding to the IRPF of the 2019 year and that of the previous ones not prescribed may be requested. In 2026, that of 2020. In 2027, that of 2021. And, finally, in 2028, that of 2022. “In addition, interest of delay are not recognized, something that is debatable,” considers Carlos Bravo.

Finance silence about the number of affected

CCOO and UGT have criticized the new Treasury criterion as “deeply arbitrary and a comparative grievance between those affected,” explains Carlos Brav Great majority, ”they fear in CCOO.

The unions do not know the figure of affected because the Tax Agency has not responded to how many return requests were made last year and how many were unsolved and have been subsequently annulled. eldiario.es has consulted the Treasury for this amount, but has not received an answer.

In UGT they denounce that the Ministry of María Jesús Montero broke what was agreed without communicating or trying to negotiate an alternative. “They have not explained the justification of change. If they wanted to make any modification, a minimum of courtesy would have forced them to call us to explain and negotiate it, ”considers Fernando Luján, Deputy Secretary General of UGT Trade Union Policy. “Lately, the Ministry of Finance is losing a lot of social sensitivity and should recover it,” says Luján, also about the payment of minimum salary taxes.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance responded to this media in January that “the end is to order the system, not harm anyone.” “The schedule of returns offers certainty about the imputation in the national accounting of returns and implies establishing a more regulated and orderly process,” they said.

Retiree groups such as Marea pensioners, Coespe and the platform of seniors and pensioners (PMP) have launched several condemnation communications against the decision of the Treasury. “It is a major mistreatment. They had a procedure that they established themselves and now annul it and put a more complicated path that forces people not to recover their right, but to have to process it year after year, ”says Ramón Franquesa, of the pensioner tide of Catalonia .

“We believe that the intention is not to pay, that people die along the way,” says Franquesa. In addition to the greatest difficulties of the procedure with the Treasury, and the delays in the charges of the new system, the death of those affected is also the main concern of the majority unions. Remember that the affected population is very old, many of more than 80 years. However, in CCOO they warn that the right to these returns would last through their heirs.

Notice to the Treasury: “We will not let it pass”

The Federations of Pensioners of CCOO and UGT, together with other retirees groups, were mobilized last Thursday before the Government delegations of all the provinces to demand the Treasury to rectify this new criterion. At the moment, they have no response from the Tax Agency, they indicate.

“It has been a first mobilization to get attention, we will see what the answer is like and we will decide how we continue,” they explain in the pensioner tide of Catalonia. “We will not let it pass,” says Ramón Franquesa. In addition, there have been a multitude of complaints before the Ombudsman, who has already asked for information from the Ministry of Finance, According to the economist.

eldiario.es has consulted the department of María Jesús Montero if the Tax Agency is raising a possible modification following the complaints and mobilizations of pensioners, but indicate that there is no “change”.