Marta Suplicy (PT), Guilherme Boulos’ running mate, is the most sought-after vice-presidential candidate in the city of São Paulo

The vice-candidate on the ticket of Pablo Marcal (PRTB) for the City of São Paulo, Antonia of Jesus (PRTB), is one of the least searched by internet users on Google. It was searched by 4% of voters from the beginning of the campaign, on August 15, until Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The person who presents results inferior to Jesus is Coronel Mello Araújo (PL), deputy of the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). It had only 2% of search interest. The São Paulo city hall is usually a springboard for the state government, catapulting the deputy to the municipal leadership.

The running mate of Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Marta Suplicy (PT), is the one who most arouses the interest of the people of São Paulo. The PT candidate accounts for 82% of the polls. Marta was mayor of São Paulo from 2001 to 2005.

Then the vice appears Tabata Amaral (PSB), Lúcia França (PSB), who is married to the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França. The teacher has 8% of searches.

In 3rd place is the vice-candidate of presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB). The former federal deputy Jose Hannibal (PSDB) was searched for by 5% of internet users.

The platform highlights that search interest is an indicator of curiosity on Google, not voting intention.

MARÇAL IN THE LEAD

Going in the opposite direction to his deputy, Pablo Marçal is the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo most searched on Google. From August 30 to September 5, the businessman received 67% of search interest.

Shortly after, Guilherme Boulos (12%), Tabata Amaral (9%), Ricardo Nunes (7%) and José Luiz Datena (5%) appear.