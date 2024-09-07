American journalist Hinkle: The US is unhappy with Zelensky’s inadequate policies

The US authorities are dissatisfied with the inadequate policies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom they may remove from office. This opinion was expressed by American journalist Jackson Hinkle, reports RIA Novosti.

“It is obvious that if there is a government that does such crazy things, then these actions can have very bad consequences in the future. I am sure that there are many people in the Pentagon who are unhappy with Zelensky’s course and would be very happy to see him leave office,” the journalist noted.

According to Hinkle, the US has “compelling reasons” to remove Zelensky. He explained that Kyiv was confident of impunity for its actions, but after the Russian army’s retaliatory strike on the Ukrainian training center in Poltava, the situation changed.

Earlier, Hinkle said that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins, his administration could try to recognize new regions for Russia, but in exchange would demand that Moscow cool its relations with Beijing.