Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo said that the vice president had the chance to “eradicate” the organization, “but he didn’t have the courage”

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) stated this Monday (2.Sep.2024) that the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), 4 times governor of the State, is a “soft-ass” for not ending the PCC (First Capital Command) when it had the “chance”.

“Do you know what’s a big coincidence? Brazil’s vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, had the chance to end the PCC and he was a wimp.”said the former coach. The statement was made during an interview with the program “Wheel of Life”from the TV Cultura.

According to the candidate, Alckmin “didn’t have the courage to do what needed to be done” and now you have to “Hold on, the PCC is infiltrated in everything”.

The PCC is considered by police authorities to be the largest criminal organization in Brazil. It operates mainly in the state of São Paulo, but also in other regions of the country. There are reports that the group has operational branches in countries such as Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela.

Asked about what his relationship with the vice president and minister of Industry and Commerce would be like if he were elected mayor of São Paulo in October, Marçal reiterated his criticism of Alckmin, calling him “soft-ass” for having allied himself with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“He himself said that the biggest corruptor in history is the president he ran on the same ticket as. You said with your own mouth that Lula is worse than a wimp.”he stated.

