Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the departure of the French star, top scorer Karim Benzema, to the Saudi Federation, Spanish Real Madrid is in dire need of a striker capable of scoring goals in all or most of the matches in which he participates. 0-3 and Juventus 1-3 in the American tour that preceded the start of the new season, a situation that did not please the Spanish press loyal to Real, and prompted it to demand the speedy contract with young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, this summer.

The Real Madrid mission leaves the United States with many doubts after the team’s lackluster score, which should not go unnoticed, according to the warnings of the Spanish newspapers, especially the newspaper “Marca”, which said that it is very wrong to stop at catastrophic analyzes or hasty results, after the four matches that took place. The team played it, which proved that the team needed to be “occupied” not only in the offensive part, but also in the defensive side, after the easy goals that entered its goal.

Marca added that Real Madrid is required to expedite the contract with Mbappe, because he is the only one who can solve the scoring problem in the team, because newcomer Joselo has not yet presented his credentials, and he is thirty-three years old. And the newspaper continued: Mbappe is not a “passing fancy”, but rather an “urgent necessity” and vitality in the White offensive line, especially after the American tour revealed many shortcomings in the team, offensively and defensively.

And Marca continued: The Brazilian Vinicius is the only one who poses an offensive threat to the opponent’s goal, but this is not enough at all in a team with the weight of Real, if he wants to compete and fight for all possible championships. The newspaper admitted that the spearhead, Joselo, was a “temporary solution”, and Rodrigo was not the type of attacker capable of scoring 30 goals per season. So all roads lead to Mbappe.

And the newspaper called on the “Whitecos” management to do its best to include Mbappe this summer, even if either of them – the club or the player – would prefer to come for free next summer.

In conclusion, the newspaper asked: Will Real Madrid’s defeats in the friendly matches from Barcelona and Juventus prompt the Merengue administration to quickly contract with the “spoiled Bondi boy” who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia? And she added: Let’s wait and see.