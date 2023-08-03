With videoThe historic sailing ship De Oosterschelde will leave on Friday for a world tour in the wake of Charles Darwin with a very special cargo. Prints of more than four hundred years old sailor’s guides, which were once made about the first two Dutch expeditions to circumnavigate the world via South America, take to the seas.
Latest update:
14:07
