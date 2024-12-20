The arrival of Marc Márquez to Lenovo Ducati marks the end of the relationship between the Spanish rider and Red Bull as a personal sponsor. The athlete himself confirmed in an interview on ServusTV that his link with the energy drink brand cannot continue due to commercial commitments of his new team.

“It’s my last event with them. Ducati has another sponsor, so we can’t continue. Out of respect for Red Bull, I will not have a personal sponsor in this regard. “I want to thank the Red Bull family and I hope we remain friends,” Márquez declared.

Ducati Lenovo, the new family from Cervera, maintains an exclusive agreement with Monster EnergyRed Bull’s rival in the energy drink market, which is why Marc will not be able to continue with the brand that has accompanied him for 15 years.

In his last event with Red Bull, Marc Márquez also spoke about his arrival to the official Ducati team: “He joined the world champion team. I already feel the pressure, but this is what I wanted. “I decided to get out of my comfort zone at Honda because I needed a change, and now I have this opportunity.”

“At Honda I was always number one. New riders arrived trying to match me, but now I join a team where Pecco has won a lot in recent years. My approach will be different, and I also want to learn from it. Of course, my goal is still to win,” added the Spanish MotoGP rider.