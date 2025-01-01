Cristina Álvarez had been last seen on December 25 at 5:00 p.m. when she took her laptop and left her neighborhood in a white car.

The SOS Disappeared Association has confirmed this Wednesday that the 30-year-old woman from Gijón who disappeared on December 25 has been found dead this Wednesday, January 1.

The family of Cristina Alvarez He had filed a report with the National Police about the disappearance of the young woman, of whom they had not had news since Christmas Day.

The discovery of the young woman’s body occurred in the province of León, according to reports ‘The Trade’place where the deceased had her family roots.

Relatives indicated that the last time she was seen was at 5:00 p.m. last Wednesday in the Gijón neighborhood of Llyear, after grabbing his laptop and driving away in a white Seat Ibiza.