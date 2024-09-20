The long arm-to-arm between the continues employees of the Viry-Chatillon plant of Alpine Racing, located on the outskirts of Paris, and Luca de MeoChairman and CEO of the Renault Group. The reason for the one-on-one meeting requested by the workers, who had already been protagonists of a peaceful protest that took place at the last Italian GP in Monza, is linked to the possible decision by the management of the French manufacturer to stop production of power unitswith the team set to become a possible Mercedes customer team.

As reported by The Teamemployees will have the opportunity to clarify today, Friday, September 20ththe plans or projects conceived by Luca de Meo. Confirmation also came from the following press release:

“The Social and Economic Council of Alpine Racing, the engine manufacturer of the French Formula 1 team, announces that it has obtained a meeting with Luca de Meo, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Renault, on Friday 20 September 2024, to bring to his attention the misunderstanding related to the end of the development of the F1 engine in France, at the Viry-Châtillon site, a unique technology in the hexagon. The staff representatives would like to thank Mr. De Meo for having responded favorably to this request.”