Russian TV presenter and blogger Victoria Bonya showed her appearance without makeup after complaining about the results of plastic surgery. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram story (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 44-year-old celebrity posed in a car in Miami Beach, USA, posing in a white T-shirt and a gray headband. Massive bright pink headphones hung around her neck, and she chose miniature gold earrings as jewelry.

The influencer showed her face close-up on camera, abandoning makeup.

In December it was reported that Victoria Bonya complained about her appearance after plastic surgery. The celebrity said that after Costa Rica she plans to fly to Los Angeles and again make an appointment with surgeon Chia Chi Kao. In her opinion, one of her eyes is slightly different from the other.