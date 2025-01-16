“There is scope to attract insurers to Muface”. This is how forcefully Mirenchu ​​del Valle, president of the insurance association (Unespa), explained it this morning at the press conference on the sector’s annual results.

The highest representative of insurers in Spain believes that this model is “underfinanced” and that “there is a gap of 40% between the per capita spending of public health and that of Muface”

From the organization they defend that they are “firm defenders” of the public-private collaboration model “and even more so when, in the case of health, we have such an elderly population that it can saturate the system if we do not provide it with all possible means.” “.

Del Valle explains that this mutuality “has existed for 50 years”, but that “we must analyze whether a system created half a century ago continues to solve today’s problems, with current conditions.”

